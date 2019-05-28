Police charge suspect with shooting of 2 in Warren
Roscoe Thomas, Jr. is charged with felonious assault
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police have filed charges against a suspect wanted for a Warren shooting last week.
Police say they've connected Thomas to the shooting at Austin Avenue SW and Oak Street SW on May 23.
The victims -- 23-year-old Shawndon Flowers and 23-year-old Markell Russell -- had minor injuries, according to a police report.
A warrant has been issued for Thomas' arrest, according to court records.