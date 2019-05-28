Police charge suspect with shooting of 2 in Warren

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Note: This is an old mug shot from an unrelated arrest)

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police have filed charges against a suspect wanted for a Warren shooting last week.

Roscoe Thomas, Jr. is charged with felonious assault.

Police say they've connected Thomas to the shooting at Austin Avenue SW and Oak Street SW on May 23.

The victims -- 23-year-old Shawndon Flowers and 23-year-old Markell Russell -- had minor injuries, according to a police report.

A warrant has been issued for Thomas' arrest, according to court records.