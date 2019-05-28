Local News

Police charge suspect with shooting of 2 in Warren

Roscoe Thomas, Jr. is charged with felonious assault

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - Police have filed charges against a suspect wanted for a Warren shooting last week.

Roscoe Thomas, Jr. is charged with felonious assault.

Police say they've connected Thomas to the shooting at Austin Avenue SW and Oak Street SW on May 23.

The victims -- 23-year-old Shawndon Flowers and 23-year-old Markell Russell -- had minor injuries, according to a police report.

A warrant has been issued for Thomas' arrest, according to court records.

