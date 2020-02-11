Police charge suspect in Sharon Huntington Bank robbery

Police say Ward has an extensive criminal history with several robbery convictions, including bank robberies

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Sharon police have charged a suspect with robbing a Huntington Bank on November 29.

David Malcolm Ward is charged with two counts of robbery and one count of theft with unlawful taking.

Police said they were able to identify Ward as the robber through tips from the community.

Police said Ward entered the bank in Sharon with a black scarf covering his face and pulled out a black drawstring bag, asking that the teller put money in it. Ward told the teller not to push an alarm because he had a gun, according to the criminal complaint. Investigators said he then had another teller put money in the same bag before he ran away.

Investigators said Ward admitted to the robbery after he was picked up on unrelated charges in December. He told investigators that he spent some of the stolen money and the rest was stolen from his hotel room, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say Ward has an extensive criminal history with several robbery convictions, including bank robberies, dating back to the late 1970s.

Ward is currently being held in the Mercer County Jail.