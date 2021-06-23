Police charge man after shots fired near Austintown apartments

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police charged a man after reports that he fired a gun near apartments in Austintown.

Just before 5 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to the 4800 block of Westchester Dr. for gunshots.

Police received a description of the suspect from a witness who said that the man ran from the area after shots were fired, according to a police report. Officers were initially unable to locate him but were called back to the area about two hours later when a witness spotted the man outside of the building.

Police then spoke with the suspect, identified in the report as 48-year-old Kevin Hellock. Police said he was in one of the apartments and appeared to be highly intoxicated. They also noted that he matched the description of the suspect that had been provided by the witness.

According to the report, Hellock denied being involved in the shooting and admitted to owning a gun but was unable to find it.

Officers reported finding the gun underneath a corner table. It was loaded, and the rounds matched two shell casings found at the shooting scene, the report stated.

Police said Hellock then admitted to firing two shots outside the building, saying that someone was breaking into his car. He said he fired the shots at the perpetrator.

According to the report, officers checked Hellock’s car and found no damage and that it was secured.

They then charged Hellock with using weapons while intoxicated and firing a gun near prohibited premises.