CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A man in custody on warrants for breaking into five cars is a suspect in over 40 more cases for the same crime.

Keonte Sims, 22, of Kendis Circle in Youngstown, is due Friday in municipal court where he will be arraigned on five counts of misdemeanor theft.

Sims was taken into custody Tuesday after an officer spotted him at a gas station at McCartney Road and Courtland Avenue. Court records show Sims has warrants for thefts on May 30, two on June 2 and two more on June 16.

Reports said after Sims was taken into custody, he was taken back to the police department and spoke to detectives before he was released on summons with his court date.

After Sims spoke with detectives, he was also considered a suspect in thefts from at least 40 other vehicles, police said.