Police charge Hubbard woman, reporting she forged several doctor’s excuses

Angela Frazzini faces several charges, one of them being a felony

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Hubbard woman is facing several criminal charges for what police say were forged doctor’s excuses.

Police said they were originally contacted by a nurse at Hubbard Diagnostic and Specialty Center in September on reports that the school had called to verify a doctor’s excuse. According to the doctor there, the excuse had the wrong days on it.

The doctor didn’t want to press charges for that incident, instead, asking to warn the suspect about forging excuses again.

Police spoke with the suspect, Angela Frazzini, who said she didn’t think it was an issue because the child did go to the doctor’s office to pick up x-rays.

Police said during their investigation, however, it was discovered that Frazzini forged another five excuses in that doctor’s name over the year. In addition, there was also a forged excuse from Akron Children’s Hospital, according to a police report.

On November 14, officers asked Frazzini to meet them at the police station to discuss the case, but they said she failed to show up or call.

A warrant was issued for her arrest, and she was picked up Tuesday on identity fraud, criminal simulation, contributing to the delinquency of a child and tampering with records charges.

She appeared in court Wednesday, where bond was set at $10,000. She’s due in court again on January 2.