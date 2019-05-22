Police charge father of boy with dirty clothes found wandering in Warren

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police have charged the father of a 4-year-old boy who was found wandering in Warren.

Stephen Limbeck, Jr. is charged with endangering children. He’s free on $2,500 bond after pleading not guilty.

On Tuesday, social workers with Trumbull County Children Services were called to a nursing home along Mahoning Avenue in Warren to take custody of Limbeck’s child.

According to a police report, a worker at the facility was on her lunch break just after 12:30 p.m. when she saw the young child walking back and forth along a fence in the area of North and Freeman streets.

The woman asked the boy where he lived, but he couldn’t tell her. He pointed to several nearby houses, so the woman took the child door-to-door, asking neighbors who the boy was. No one knew him.

The woman took the boy inside the nursing home and called police.

Officers tried talking with the boy, but he would only grunt. They were finally able to determine his first name.

Police said the child’s clothes were dirty and inside out. He also had mud caked on his face and hands.