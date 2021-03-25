Police charge Boardman bus aide with child endangering

The district placed the aide on leave on March 17

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman bus aide turned himself in to police after he was charged with child endangering.

The charge stems from an allegation that the suspect, David Genuske, “mishandled” a preschool student while bringing him into the preschool housed at West Boulevard Elementary.

According to a police report, the police department received a call from Mahoning County Children Services about a report that Genuske “dragged [a student] by the back of his shirt and bookbag from the bus to the awning of the school door.” The report states that the school resource officer was able to confirm that the incident occurred on March 16 and that it was captured on school surveillance cameras.

Police spoke with the mother, who had been contacted by the school district, and she was unable to locate any marks or bruises on the child after the incident.

releasing the following statement:

The safety of every student in our District is always our foremost priority. If substantiated, the allegations reported to Boardman Schools constitute inappropriate and offensive conduct that justify discipline up to and including termination. The District is actively engaged in the required disciplinary processes. SUPERINTENDENT TIM SAXTON, BOARDMAN LOCAL SCHOOLS

Genuske turned himself in to police on Wednesday.