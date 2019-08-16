Police charge 3 people after search in Campbell

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police charged three suspects following the search of a home in Campbell.

Officers with a search warrant went to a home in the 300 block of Porter Avenue around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Police reported finding more than 40 grams of suspected marijuana and stems, edible marijuana, marijuana seeds, various pills, a bong and grinders with marijuana residue, a scale with marijuana residue, loaded guns and ammunition, and over $900 in cash.

Deme Gordon is charged with trafficking in marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He was taken to the Mahoning County Jail.

Demetrius Gordon is charged with possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, and Marsha Gilford is charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.