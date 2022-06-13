NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Niles Police caught a woman shoplifting as she tried to make an exit out of a back door, according to a post by the police department.

The Niles Police Department posted on their Facebook page back on May 16 about a woman who shoplifted from Boscov’s. Police were looking for help identifying the woman. They said she got away with by leaving out of a fire exit.

On June 11, the police department got a call that the woman was back and was loading up bags with unpaid merchandise.

Niles Police responded to the store and watched surveillance cameras, while two other officers waited by the fire exit.

Soon after, she was caught as she exited through that same door she used the previous month, where police were waiting, according to police.

Police identified her as Shirley Elizabeth Wargo, 25, of Warren.

Wargo was charged with robbery and drug possession. She was also booked on two warrants, one for assault out of Lorain and the other for aggravated possession of drugs from the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department. A man waiting in the parking lot, said to be her friend, was also arrested and his car was impounded.