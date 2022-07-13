LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN)- Two women reported that the catalytic converters on their vehicles were stolen while parked in the Walmart parking lot in Liberty Township.

Police were called to the store on Goldie Road about 8 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they spoke to two women, one was an employee of the store.

The women told police that both their converters were stolen. The employee’s car was a 2002 Chevy Malibu and the other woman’s car is a 2005 Chevy Cavalier, according to a report.

Officers said that both women were parked towards the front near the grocery store.

Police were unable to view video of the incident.

The incident is under investigation.