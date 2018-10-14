Police: Car crashed into tree, bullet holes found in Youngstown

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Youngstown Police Department reported to Bon Air Avenue on Sunday morning around 3 a.m.

A few viewers called into the WKBN newsroom to report hearing gunshots.

Our news crew found a car crashed into a tree and bullet holes in the car's window.

The department is not releasing information if someone was injured or names of those involved.

