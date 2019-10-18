Police: Campbell woman stabbed man in face with ‘nail-pulling’ tool

CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) – A Campbell woman is facing charges after police say she stabbed a man in the face with a nail-pulling tool.

Around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, police said the victim showed up at the police station, holding a towel to his bleeding face.

The victim said Kristeena Gleason stabbed him in the face with a tool at their home on Tremble Avenue. He said they had been arguing because he forgot to buy ice at the store, which led to another fight about who purchased food in the home.

He told police that after the fight, he slept for a short time. He said Gleason swung the tool at him as he tried to go into the bathroom but said she was blocking it, according to a police report.

He said he ran away after she stabbed his head, near his ear.

Police questioned Gleason, who said she swung the nail puller at the man in self-defense after she said he attacked her.

Police charged Gleason with felonious assault and domestic violence.

She appeared in court Friday morning where bond was set at $10,500 and a pretrial was set for 9 a.m. October 25.