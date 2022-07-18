BAZETTA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police calls to the Trumbull County Fair show that officers were busy at the fairgrounds.

A fairgoer reported that her catalytic converter was cut from her SUV. It was parked in the east area of the fairgrounds.

The woman told police she saw a backpack and a saw next to her vehicle.

Deputies took pictures of the evidence and the converter that was also left behind.

Officers were called Wednesday at about 8 p.m. for a fight that broke out near the Ferris wheel and parking lot area.

A man told police that he was assaulted by another man that he doesn’t know. The victim refused medical help and said the suspect ran away toward Bazetta Road.

Witnesses confirmed the man’s story, but the suspect was not found.

On Sunday at about 4:40 p.m., police were notified of a man wearing a blue bandana around his neck who was trying to start fights. Witnesses said he was carrying a pair of brass knuckles and was in the area of the midway by the Ferris wheel.

Police found a man wearing a bandana, later identified as 18-year-old Cameron Craig, standing with two other people who took off when they saw police, according to a police report.

A short foot chase ensued into the parking lot where officers say they saw Craig throw something under a car before he stopped running. Police say they found a pair of brass knuckles by a car.

Craig told police he went to the fair to fight someone who he heard had been beating on women. He also admitted that the brass knuckles were his, the report stated.

Officers continued to chase the other two people who were with Craig and were able to catch up with one of them, 18-year-old James Dukes.

Dukes told police he was running because it was raining.

Both Dukes and Craig were arrested. Craig was booked into jail on charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, carrying concealed weapons and tampering with evidence. Dukes was booked and charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

In another incident reported at the fair, 27-year-old Domonic Feliciano was issued a summons for writing on a police cruiser.

Officers say he was writing in the dust on the cruiser and didn’t stop, even when officers told him to. Feliciano was issued a summons for criminal mischief and police noted that he said as he was leaving, “That was worth it. I’d do it again,” the report stated.