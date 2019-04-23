Local News

Police: Caller finds gun in dumpster at Leavittsburg baseball field

Police said there were no entries matching the gun or its serial number

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) - Police reported finding a shotgun in a dumpster at an athletic club's baseball field in Leavittsburg on Saturday.

According to a police report, a groundskeeper found a gun case in the dumpster around 12:30 p.m. at the field along Route 82.

He said there was a shotgun in the case so he called 911.

Police said the gun was not reported stolen.

They're still looking into it.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly said the gun was found on the high school's baseball field. This field is not associated with LaBrae High School at all. We've corrected it and we're sorry for the mistake.

