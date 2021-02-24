Police called to Warren apartment again for child endangering complaint, find kids home alone

According to a police report, some of the children had scars and other marks that led officers to believe they were being abused

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said they found five children under the age of 6 alone in a Warren apartment Tuesday night.

Investigators noted in their report that they had received previous child endangering calls to the same apartment in the past.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers reported receiving several 911 calls from a young child about there being no adult supervision at the apartment in the 1300 block of Fifth St. SW.

Officers reported that when they arrived, a child inside was crying and the door was unlocked. Three of the children were wearing only diapers that needed to be changed, according to a police report.

Police said the oldest child tried to call her mother but was unable to reach her. Investigators noted in their report that the children believed that their mother had left them home so she could get them a hotel room where they could go swimming.

According to the report, some of the children had scars and other marks that led officers to believe they were being abused. The children told police that their mother pushed them into the wall, causing one of the children to lose teeth. They also reported that she pinched their arms and left an infant in the closet, the report stated.

Police called Mahoning County Children Services, which has an open case with the family.

A family member of the mother took the children temporarily, and police are referring to the prosecutor regarding charges against the mom.