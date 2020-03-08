Police called to Southern Park Mall for disturbance reports

According to an officer, the calls said that there was maybe fighting, but when police arrived, they didn't hear any reports of assault

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Rumors were circling social media Saturday night about a disturbance at the Southern Park Mall in Boardman.

Police were called to assist mall security before 7 p.m.

According to an officer, the calls said that there was maybe fighting, but when police arrived, they didn’t hear any reports of assault.

They found the group of teens that were the cause of the report and asked them to leave.

There were no weapons, police believed.

No stores or anyone in the mall were affected.

Some stores were closed, but it is unknown if that was related to the reported disturbance.