Police called to several active scenes in Youngstown overnight

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s been a busy weekend for first responders in Youngstown. We made this map to give you a better idea of just how many scenes they responded to Saturday night.

They are investigating multiple shooting incidents that happened overnight.

Police were first called to the intersection of Mahoning Avenue and Halls Heights where two people were shot there.

Then late last night they were called out to East Ravenwood on the south side for reports of shots fired there.

Shortly after the Ravenwood incident, they were sent to Wick Park after a woman was found with gunshot wounds there. At the same time a house on Saranac Avenue was hit by gunfire.

Then early this morning, police responded to a crash where two people were hurt at the intersection of South and Samuel Avenues.

This is video from the scene at Wick Park where a woman was found with gunshot wounds around 12:30 a.m.

Police surrounded a car which appeared to be empty. It’s not clear what they were looking for or if anyone was arrested at the scene.

Police say the woman who was shot is in stable condition.

They aren’t sure if she was shot at the park or if she was shot somewhere else and ended up at the park.

Police are investigating if whether or not the woman shot at the park is connected to another shooting scene nearby.

They were called to Seranac Avenue shortly after the park where they say a house was shot at.

They tell us no one was hurt there, but you can see the front windows were shot out.

Saturday morning there was the shooting that hurt 2 people on the city’s west side.

Officers were called to Halls Heights around 10-20 AM. Police say 2 people, a man and woman, were shot.

The suspect ran from the scene. Officers were able to find and arrest him. Youngstown Detective Tod Foley talked with First News about what possibly led up to the shooting.

“Looks like some type of verbal altercation erupted.. And then people heard gunfire.. People fleeing the area. Its unusal to ge this type of altercation in broad day light. Ya know.. And it’s certainly on this part of town. We don’t generally get rapid gunfire out here. Multiple casings and it’s unusal,” he said.

The shooting remains under investigation. Officers say they are still trying to piece everything together.

We will continue to keep you updated on all the shooting activity from this weekend both here on First News and WKBN.com as we learn more.