Police called to investigate arson behind Boardman plaza

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to assist in an arson investigation behind a Boardman store on Monday night.

According to a police report, the fire department received a call for a burning complaint behind Ollie’s Bargain Outlet. When they arrived, firefighters found cardboard boxes that had been crushed and wrapped in bands for pick up were on fire.

They were able to put out the fire but did not see anyone in the area, the report stated.

Police were investigating and looking into surveillance cameras in the area.