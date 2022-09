WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken to the hospital after reportedly being shot.

Warren Police were called to Trumbull Regional Hospital around 4:45 a.m. Sunday morning. When they got there, they found a 27-year-old man who said he had been shot.

According to a police report, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning on Youngstown Road.

A police report listed the victim’s injury as minor, but it’s uncertain where the victim was shot or his current condition.