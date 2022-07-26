GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – A police report was filed and Trumbull County Children Services was notified after an incident involving a child learning how to ride a bike.

Police were called just after 7 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of N. Ward Avenue after a neighbor said they saw a man “screaming” at a child and then hit the child in the face.

Officers made contact with the man who admitted to disciplining the 5-year-old boy saying “it’s my child, right?” He then told police he pushed the child over on his bike to “teach” him how to ride without training wheels but denied hitting him, according to a police report.

Police determined there was enough evidence to file a report and turned it over to Trumbull County Children Services.