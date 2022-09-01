STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A local animal rescue changed its policy for appointments and donation drop-offs after a dispute over a cat Tuesday night that led to the arrest of a woman.

Officers were called just before 7 p.m. Tuesday to New Lease on Life for a report that a woman was assaulting employees. Officers arrived to find multiple people fighting on the floor of the business.

Two employees and two customers who were there told investigators that Tiffany Mesko, 33, started the tussle, according to a police report.

An employee told police that they had been involved in fostering kittens but that Mesko, who arrived at the facility with a man and child, was upset because she wanted to take the mother cat and kitten back from the business. The employee said that Mesko grabbed her by the hair, hit and scratched her and bit her thumb.

Another employee tried to intervene and was bit, scratched and punched as well, the report stated.

A customer, who also tried to break up the fight, reported being kicked in the leg but otherwise uninjured.

Police said they were told that during the fight, Mesko picked up a cat, threatened to kill it, and threw it behind a counter. She was also accused of running throughout the business, while slamming cages and yelling.

Police arrested Mesko, who they said at one point slipped out of her handcuffs and was being uncooperative to the point where they had to point a Taser at her to get her under control.

Mesko told officers that she had been attacked by the employees, and police noted that she did have minor swelling above her eye due to the altercation.

Police noted in their report, however, that the employees had multiple injuries including scratch marks and swelling. They determined that Mesko was the primary aggressor, charging her with three counts of assault charges.

According to a post on New Lease on Life’s Facebook page, due to the incident, employees are locking the doors to the facility, and any visitors must call or text 330-397-8270 to be let inside.

“For the safety of the furry creatures and their human caretakers here, we have decided to make this change. We apologize for the inconvenience and will try to make this as smooth a change as possible,” the post read.

Mesko was arraigned Wednesday on the charges in Struthers Municipal Court, and a pretrial hearing was set for Oct. 5.