LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A heavy police presence is at Lowellville High School as students were locked down inside.

According to multiple sources, a student shot himself in the school.

The district didn’t confirm what happened but said that all students are safe at this time.

Two ambulances were seen leaving the school. The entrance is blocked.

Parents and students are gathering, hugging and crying.

A Lowellville police officer was trying to calm the crowd down this morning.

“I need everyone to keep back,” she said. “We’re going to release everyone soon.”

Parents were being directed down to the football field to pick up their kids.

The district released the following message on its website:

“Law enforcement will escort all students to the football stadium to release to parents. Please be patient as we get all students into the stadium. We will let groups of parents in to pick up students from the stadium once they are all inside. In order to pick up your child, you will have to enter by Enertech on Conti Drive. You will be let in by law enforcement down to the field area and leave the campus with your child on state Route 289 by the bus garage.”

Lowellville’s promenade was supposed to happen at the school on Friday.

We have multiple reporters on the scene. Check back here for updates on this developing story.