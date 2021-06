LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A disturbance broke out at a funeral Thursday afternoon for a homicide victim.

The funeral was being held at Belmont Park Cemetery in Liberty.

Officers were called there around 1:30 p.m. to disperse a group of kids, who were reportedly causing a scene.

According to a dispatch report, a caller reported the group was fighting and yelling in the back of the cemetery.

Reports say those who were causing problems left.