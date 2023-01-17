GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police were called to the railroad tracks in Girard after a train activated its emergency brakes to avoid hitting a Honda CRV that was stuck on the tracks.

Around 8:45 p.m. Monday, officers were sent to the tracks near the 700 block of Dot St., where they reported that the train stopped just a few feet before hitting the vehicle.

Inside the vehicle, officers found an 80-year-old woman who appeared confused and unaware that there was a train directly in front of her. Police said the woman, who is from Dover, Ohio, did not know how she got to the location.

Police said the woman had several missed calls on a phone in her front driver’s seat. Officers contacted the caller, a relative of the woman, who lives out of state.

Crews took the woman to the hospital for an evaluation. Police said her car had extensive damage to it, and it was towed from the scene.