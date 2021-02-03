Police: Burglar poses as electrical worker in Brookfield

BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a man posing as an electrical worker in Brookfield also burglarized a home.
According to police, it happened Tuesday in the 6800 block of Warren-Sharon Road.
Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man wearing a yellow jacket. They say he presented some type of ID badge to gain entry into the house.
The suspect may have left the area in a gray or silver SUV.
A similar incident was reported in Hermitage, Pa., police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Brookfield police at 330-448-6960 or dispatch at 330-675-2730.
Police did not say what, if anything, was taken from the home.