A man living there told police he was watching television with his daughter at the time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said a bullet went through the living room of a Youngstown house where a man was watching television with his daughter.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of Matta Ave.

The man told police he heard about 12 gunshots and went outside to find a hole on the south side of his home.

Police said the bullet continued through a love seat and into the wall behind the TV.

Police are investigating.