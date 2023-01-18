YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a break-in Tuesday evening at an East Rayen Avenue daycare could be tied to a rash of recent toilet paper thefts in the building.

Police were called about 8:10 p.m. Tuesday to the building for a report of an alarm going off, and a person who has keys was called to the scene.

Reports said an employee told police the break-in could be tied to a recent string of thefts at the building in which someone in a nearby apartment complex had been stealing toilet paper from the bathrooms.

Some of those break-ins were caught on video, reports said. Reports also noted that a detective has been assigned to the case.