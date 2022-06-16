HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN)- A Walmart store in Hermitage had to be evacuated Wednesday night after employees reported a bomb threat to police.

Police were called to the Walmart in Hermitage on North Hermitage Road around 7 p.m.

Hermitage Police Chief Eric Jewell said that employees told officers that messages insinuating bomb threats could be read in both of the front men’s and woman’s restrooms.

Police evacuated everyone from the store so that an investigation could be conducted.

Jewell said that police did not find anything in or around the store. He said that a K-9 officer from the Pittsburgh City Police Department assisted in the search.

Jewell said that the story resumed operation at around 10 p.m.

Police are still investigating video from the store to try to determine a suspect.