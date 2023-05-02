SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — A bomb threat has canceled classes at Salem Jr./Sr. High School Tuesday morning, according to Salem Police Department.

Police officers and firefighters were called to the school shortly before 8 a.m.

A K-9 detection unit has been dispatched to search the school. The school said that all students are safe and have been evacuated.

The school said that Jr./Sr. high students are being released to parents at First Christian Church, entering the parking lot through the west end of 6th Street.

The school said bus routes will run once the building has been cleared.

School officials said they will continue to provide more information as the situation progresses. School Superintendent Sean Kirkland said that all protocols were followed.

The school was supposed to be a polling location. The polling location will now be First Christian Church.