YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found Saturday afternoon.

Police said the body was found just after 4 p.m. on Erie Street and Earl Avenue.

There was no identification on the man, who was already dead by the time police arrived.

As of now, police say there are no signs of trauma. They are waiting for the coroner’s report for more information.

