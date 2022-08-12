WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – First News has obtained police body camera video showing the aftermath of a fight at a Warren assistant prosecutor’s home last weekend.

Warren police released the video Friday afternoon following a public records request.

In it, you can see a large group of young people outside as police arrived on the scene.

Officer 1: “I’m not really sure what’s going on yet, obviously a fight.”

Officer 2: “Huh.”

Officer 1: “But everyone got past us.”

Officer 2: “It looks like a lot of underage drinking too.”

Officer 1: “Huh, a lot of underage drinking.”

According to a police report, City Assistant Prosecutor Nick Graham told offers he was hosting a birthday party for his 19-year-old son.

Both Graham and his son were hurt in the fight.

Eighteen-year-old Ryan Boano was charged with felonious assault.

Law Director Enzo Cantalamessa told First News earlier this week that starting Monday, Graham will be on unpaid leave indefinitely due to an ongoing investigation.