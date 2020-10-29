Police: Boardman man facing several charges after theft arrest

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (WKBN) – A man from Boardman is facing several charges after police say he stole a laptop from a gas station.
According to a police report, Terry Miller, 40, is accused of taking a laptop from the Sheetz on Market Street and then taking off on a bicycle.
The incident happened Sunday at about 2:30 p.m.
Just after 8 p.m. that same night, an off-duty Beaver police officer saw Miller again near the same Sheetz location and he was arrested.
Miller is facing several charges including theft, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, assault on a police officer, menacing, vandalism, possession of drug abuse instruments and criminal trespass.
