BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Boardman man was arrested early Saturday morning on charges of rape.

Officers were called to the emergency room at Mercy Health Boardman at 12:33 a.m. Saturday for a woman who was receiving treatment for a sexual assault that happened Friday night.

The woman told police that she was assaulted by Kevin Talley, 51, at an apartment on Hillman Way.

According to the police report, Talley and the victim were arguing when Talley tried to strangle her. The victim said she pretended to pass out because she thought Talley was going to kill her, the report stated. Talley walked away and the victim went to another room where she fell asleep.

The victim said she was awakened by Talley jumping on the bed and yelling and then began to rape her with an object, the report stated.

Reports said that the victim was bleeding and locked herself in another room where she called family for help and Talley left.

The victim was taken to the hospital.

After meeting with the victim in the ER, police went to the apartment where they arrested Talley. He is charged with rape and domestic violence.

Officers said that they also collected blood evidence in the home.

Talley was arraigned Tuesday when no plea was entered and bond was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 12.