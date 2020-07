A neighbor said police told them to stay inside and lock the doors

FOWLER TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A road in Trumbull County is blocked off and there is police activity there Monday evening.

Cadwallader-Sonk Road is blocked off Howland Wilson Road in Fowler Township.

Police cruisers and an ambulance are on the scene.

Dispatchers said it’s a domestic dispute.

