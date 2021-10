CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — Campbell Police have confirmed one person was shot in the 100 block of Gordon Avenue.

Police and fire departments surrounded a home in Campbell Monday evening.

Campbell police and fire responded to the scene as well as Coitsville police. Police tape blocked off the front porch of the home.

The condition of the victim is unknown and police have not identified the victim or a suspect.

The scene has been cleared and officials are investigating.