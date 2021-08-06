Police believe someone in another vehicle fired shot that killed man on scooter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Detectives believe the shots that killed a man who was riding on a scooter early Thursday evening were fired by someone in a passing vehicle.

Chief of Detectives Capt. Rod Foley said investigators followed up on leads Friday in the death of the 34-year-old man who was found about 8:40 p.m. in front of a home in the 400 block of Almyra Ave. on Youngstown’s south side.

Police are waiting for the Mahoning County Coroner’s Office to release the man’s name.

Officers were called to the area after reports of gunfire and found the man lying in the street, bleeding from his armpit area. He was taken to St. Elizabeth Health Center, where he died.

A woman was on the scooter with the man but she was not hurt, police said.

The man’s death is the 18th homicide in the city this year. Last year, Youngstown had 28 homicides. At this time last year, the city had 19 homicides — 18 by gunfire.

This year, 77 people have been shot in the city so far. In 2020, 98 people were shot in Youngstown. At this time last year, there were 54 shootings overall.

The area where Thursday’s homicide took place has seen lots of gunfire this year. From Almyra Avenue south to W. Ravenwood Avenue, three people have been killed and four hurt. Five of those shootings have taken place since June 7.

Besides the homicide Thursday, a teenager was shot Wednesday in the 3500 block of Hudson Ave. and drove himself to a home on W. Ravenwood Avenue.

A man was killed Jan. 1 at Almyra and Glenwood avenues and a man was also killed July 14 at W. Boston and Idlewood avenues.