Youngstown police await test results for 2 death investigations before proceeding

Police are waiting for DNA results for a skeleton found and autopsy results to determine how Kimberly Sakozy died

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are awaiting test results in two death investigations before determining how those investigations should proceed.

Chief of Detectives Captain Rod Foley said it will take four to six weeks for DNA results to come back on a set of bones found Jan. 13 off of Interstate 680 at Oneta Avenue and Salt Springs Road.

Foley said coroner investigators have an idea of what gender the bones may be, but they do not want to share that information until they get confirmation.

The bones were found in an area Foley said is “desolate” and would be easy to go unnoticed. They were found by a work crew from the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Foley did not want to say if any clothing or other items were found next to the bones.

Coroners investigators will also have to determine the cause of death in that case, Foley said.

Detectives are also awaiting autopsy results to determine how Kimberly Sakozy, 53, died after she was found about 5:30 a.m. Thursday at Overland and Kenmore avenues.

Foley said a vehicle was involved in her death, but investigators still do not know if she was hit by a car or died some other way.

Anyone with information on either case can call CrimeStoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE or the department’s tip line at 330-742-8YPD.