The suspect was picked up near the fire station on Midlothian Boulevard

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A suspect in a bank robbery Friday in Austintown ditched a car in Youngstown, set it on fire and took off, according to police.

The vehicle was found on fire just after 6 p.m. on Loveland Road.

The suspect was picked up near the fire station on Midlothian Boulevard.

Police said the suspect robbed the Premiere Bank on Kirk Road in Austintown.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News at 10 and 11.