YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The radio traffic from Struthers Police of a traffic stop that turned into a police chase, then a fatal shooting is giving more details on exactly what happened.

It started Friday around 5 p.m. when Struthers police attempted to pull over a gold car. In the audio above from the police radio call, you can hear an officer say, “He tried ramming me in the drive-thru.”

From there, the car headed west on State Street with police behind him. Then, he turned onto Center Street Bridge and headed toward Wilson Avenue. Youngstown and Campbell police were notified at this point.

The chase led police down Himrod Avenue and onto I-680 heading north. The officer then says, “See if we can get somebody out in front of him with stop sticks on 680.”

Soon after, the car headed west on Oneta Avenue toward Steel Street, then on Salt Springs Road. Soon after, you can hear officers scream that he has a gun.

“He pulled a gun! Shots fired, shots fired!”

Right after, you can hear the officer say, “Get YPD up here ASAP.” Then he’s heard saying, “We’re pretty sure he’s shot; he is shot.”

More than a dozen police units responded to the scene, both Youngstown Police and Struthers officials, as well as two ambulances.

Police had several blocks taped off while they investigated.

It’s still uncertain what prompted the initial traffic stop. Both Struthers and Youngstown police have body cameras. First News has requested the bodycam footage and will provide updates on the investigation when we learn more.

No information has been released on the identity of the suspect. Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy did say their standard procedure is to place officers involved in shootings on leave until it is investigated. It’s unclear how many officers were placed on leave.

The situation is being investigated by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI).