2 hit by gunfire in Youngstown shooting

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police officers converged on a part of Market Street in Youngstown Friday after reports of a shooting.
The incident happened about 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say there are two victims. One is in critical condition.
Police on the scene said it appears to be a drive-by shooting.
Neighbors told police they heard around 20 gunshots.
The block between Lucius and Auburndale was blocked with crime scene tape.
