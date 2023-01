POLAND TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A local police department is asking the public for information after a shots fired incident.

Poland Township Police Department, in a social media post, said they received a call about gunshots on New Castle Road around 9 p.m. Friday night.

Police say the car and SUV below may be involved.

Courtesy of Poland Township Police Department

If you have any information on either vehicle, police ask you call Poland Township Police Department at 330-757-1549.