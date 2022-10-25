EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Police in East Liverpool are asking for the community’s help in identifying a man involved in a reported road rage incident.

Police said it all happened after a driver honked at an SUV that made a U-turn, almost hitting her vehicle at the intersection of W. 8th Street and Lisbon Street on Monday.

The woman told police that the driver of that SUV stopped in front of her, approached her driver’s side window and began screaming at her while pounding on the side window. According to a police report, he then threatened to kill her and broke her vehicle’s mirror.

Witnesses said the man then got into his vehicle and backed up, hitting the woman’s vehicle, before taking off on state Route 11 northbound.

The victim described the driver as a white man, approximately 5’10” tall and 200 pounds, with a receding hairline, facial hair and blue eyes. She said he was wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with the logo “ATG” on it.

He was reportedly driving a black SUV, possibly a Tahoe. Witnesses said the vehicle appeared to be spray painted black and also had white ATG decals displayed.

Police said they believe that someone will be able to identify him.

“I’ll bet ATG members know exactly who this winner is and do not want him representing their brand,” read a post on the police department’s Facebook page.

Those with information are asked to call 330-385-1234, ext. 1, and ask to speak to a dispatcher.