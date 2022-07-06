SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – Police in Mercer County are asking for the public’s help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Someone walked into the Kwik Fill service station at the intersection of routes 258 and 208 on Wednesday at about 3:20 a.m. and robbed the store.

Police say the suspect parked in a nearby business parking lot and entered the store with something in his hand that was wrapped in a dark cloth. Police say he passed a note to the clerk demanding money.

The suspect then ran out of the store and got into his car and took off toward Grove City.

Police describe the suspect as a white male in his 20s or 30s, approximately 6 foot tall and 240 pounds and wearing a black Under Armor hat, black T-shirt, blue jeans and tennis shoes. He could possibly have a tattoo on his right underside forearm that police say he tried to hide during the incident. The man was also wearing a surgical mask.

Courtesy: Mercer PSP Crime Unit

The suspect’s vehicle is a silver sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion, Hyundai Sonata or similar vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 724-662-6162.