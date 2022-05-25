BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman Police are asking for help identifying a suspect they say robbed a credit union on Wednesday.

It happened around 11 a.m. at the 717 Credit Union on California Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect passed a note. Police did not say what the note contained.

The suspect is described by police as a Black man who was wearing a black hoodie, black pants with a Nike symbol and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call police at 330-726-4144 or email dbaker@boardmantwp.com.