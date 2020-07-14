Police: Arrestee with hammer, flashlight said he was planning break-in at Niles studio

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A man was taken into custody early Tuesday morning after police say he was planning a break-in at a photography studio in Niles

Officers were called to Michael Stephen Studio on Youngstown-Warren Road just after 1 a.m. for a man in a mask walking around the business with a hammer and flashlight.

The owner of the property met police there and they found the suspect, 66-year-old Daniel Hiles, of Girard, who dropped the hammer and flashlight as he ran around the corner of the building, according to a police report.

According to the report, police ordered Hiles to the ground at gunpoint. He was arrested and taken to the Niles Police Department.

Hiles told police that he planned to break into the studio to steal money, the report stated. He was transported to the Trumbull County Jail on charges of breaking and entering and possessing criminal tools.