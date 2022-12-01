YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman wanted on three counts of child endangering after police said she overdosed in September with three of her children in her West Side home was taken into custody Wednesday.

Trisha Alam, 35, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on first-degree misdemeanor charges after she was found by Austintown police. She is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said police were called to Alam’s home at about 3:40 a.m. Sept. 17 in the 2900 block of Oregon Avenue after one of her children, who is 9, told his father via Facetime that Alam and a man were passed out in the home.

When police arrived, they found Alam and the man passed out administered two doses of naloxone, an opioid-reversal drug, to Alam and one to the man who was with her. Reports noted that depleted the officers’ stocks of naloxone that they had in their cruisers.

Also in the home were a 12-year-old and a 1-year-old, reports said.

Reports also noted that Alam is pregnant now.