Police arrest Youngstown man found with gun on WRTA bus, reports say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a Youngstown man was arrested Thursday on a WRTA bus with a gun.

Jermaine Wilburn, 22, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon after he was arrested at the WRTA station on W. Federal Street just after 5 p.m.

He is expected to be arraigned later Friday in municipal court.

Reports said a driver told an officer working an off-duty security detail at the station and a security guard that Wilburn, one of his passengers, had a gun.

The officer and guard went on the bus and found Wilburn in the back.

Reports said they asked Wilburn if he had a gun and he said he did. They found a loaded Glock 9mm handgun in his waistband, reports said.

Reports said Wilburn does not have a concealed carry permit, but the bus station does not allow weapons even if someone does have a permit.