YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man is being held in the Mahoning County Jail on charges out of Mercer County, Pa.

Andrew McFarlane, III, 37, was booked into the jail on Monday.

According to a criminal complaint, the charges stem from an incident reported on April 1 in Hermitage.

A woman told police that she received several threatening messages from McFarlane. The criminal complaint states that the text messages included threats to kill the woman and her children.

Police said there were about 60 messages in total.

McFarlane is charged with making terroristic threats and harassment.

Hanna Erdmann contributed to this report.