YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police serving a search warrant Thursday at a South Side Youngstown home found a .12-gauge shotgun and over $2,300 cash.

Members of the vice squad and Community Police Unit serving the warrant about 4:45 p.m. also reported finding crack cocaine, pills and two scales.

Arrested on drug charges was Taniqua Smith, 29, of Cohasset Drive. She is in the Mahoning County Jail and is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.