CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A New Castle, Pa., woman is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in municipal court on a gun charge after reports said police found a loaded gun in her car during a traffic stop early Sunday.

Jazmaree Bailey, 23, is in the Mahoning County jail on a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle. She was booked into the jail after a car she was driving was pulled over about 1:40 a.m. at McCartney Road and 12th Street for speeding.

Reports said police smelled marijuana in the car and Bailey told officers she just came from a party where people were smoking marijuana and she had also smoked marijuana the day before.

Bailey was asked to get out of the car so it could be searched because of the marijuana smell and police found a loaded 9mm semiautomatic pistol in the glove compartment.

Reports said Bailey told police the gun was hers and she forgot to take it out of her car after she left her job.